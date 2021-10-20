This Brand New Chromebook Starts at Just $150 and Will Definitely Sell Out Before Black Friday

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holidays are incoming. We may think there’s a lot of time before that season rolls around. But before we know it, we’ll be knee-deep in it. And that means you wouldn’t be wrong to start your holiday shopping done now. Especially when you can get someone this Galaxy Chromebook Go for a great low price.

When we say a great low price, we mean it. Right now, you can get the Galaxy Chromebook Go for half off. That’s a damn good discount no matter how you slice it. When you take into account how well oiled this machine is, the value of it becomes even greater. A perfect gift for the holidays.

Upon picking up this Galaxy Chromebook Go, you’ll notice how convenient it is to carry around. Even for laptops, this is a small and compact little number. Thin and lightweight, you won’t have any issues bringing it around wherever you need to go. But don’t let that size fool you. It packs quite the punch.

Using this machine and getting to see how it runs, you’ll be quite pleased with how well put together it is. There’s a ton of battery life, so you can go up to 12 hours without a charge. There’s decent baseline storage space you can use before needing to get an external hard drive. And the internal processor will get you moving quickly through your computer needs in no time.

If you know someone who can use a new computer, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is a perfect pickup. The computer is perfectly sized to bring around without any issues and it is made with decent power to make using it a breeze. And at half off, you won’t break the bank. Get some holiday shopping done now while the getting is good.

Get It: Pick up the Galaxy Chromebook Go ($150; was $300) at Samsung

