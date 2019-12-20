Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Still out there looking for some last-minute gifts? It can be a little difficult finding stuff in stock that will arrive in time this close to the holidays. It’s less than a week away. But if you know where to look, you can find some good stuff to fill out the gift pile. For example, going over to Amazon and picking up the WizGear Magnetic Phone Car Mount that is on sale for more than half off right now.

Not every gift you get needs to break the bank. Sometimes a good, small little gift can make a big impact. A gift like the WizGear Magnetic Phone Car Mount. Because a lot of people have cars and drive everywhere. And there is almost no chance those people don’t have a cell phone. So this gift is great immediately because almost anyone in your life could use it.

Driving around and using your phone isn’t the best idea for safe driving. Going hands-free is much better, The WizGear Magnetic Phone Car Mount makes that possible without having to get a whole new audio setup in your car, Just attach the mount to the air vent of the car nearest the driver and place the phone on the magnetic base and voila. It will stay up the entire time and you can use the GPS or talk on the speaker without being distracted.

Simplicity really can go a long way with a gift. The WizGear Magnetic Phone Car Mount is very inexpensive on a normal day and it is a downright steal at this sales price. It does it’s job and it does it well, making life easier for anyone who owns it. Picking this up is a smart move and will make for a nice appetizer in the middle of the gift buffet that is the holiday.

Get It: Pick up the WizGear Magnetic Phone Car Mount ($10; was $20) at Amazon

