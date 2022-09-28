This Carhartt Backpack is Perfect For The Man on The Go

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes, we just need a good backpack in our life. Whether we are leaving the house for work, for a gym trip, or a long vacation, we need something to make traveling around with all our gear in a convenient way. And with the Carhartt 27L Single-Compartment Backpack, you will have a backpack in your life for a long time.

When it comes to gear for a well-traveled life, Carhartt is always a brand you can trust. Clothing and gear for the man who values durability, the Carhartt 27L Single-Compartment Backpack is a backpack made to last. And it was made that way thanks to the high level of craft from the team using some high-level polyester.

The polyester used in the Carhartt 27L Single-Compartment Backpack is no run-of-the-mill polyester. Nah, this is 1200-denier heavy-duty polyester. The kind of heavy-duty, tough-as-hell material that will make you rest easy knowing that your gear is safely ensconced on your back. And that’s not all that makes this bag so useful.

Obviously, you want plenty of space in your backpack. Something to hold all your gear with ease. And this has plenty of that. Got plenty of compartments and whatnot to make organization easy. But what makes this even more impressive is how it shoos away the rain so your gear doesn’t get soaked if you end up trapped in a rainstorm.

The Carhartt 27L Single-Compartment Backpack is a piece of gear that we think you should definitely pick up if you are in the market for a new bag. It’s got that space and it’s got plenty of durability to it. You’ll comfortably be wearing this on your back for a good long while. Pick one up now while the getting is good.

