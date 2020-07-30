This Chromebook Is At Its Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

School is starting up pretty soon. The summer still has some juice left in it but it is going by pretty fast. If you got kids in your family that need to gear up for the school year, be it in-person learning or online learning, they’ll be thrilled if you get this HP 11.6″ Chromebook.

There are plenty of laptops out there that can cost you an arm and a leg. And sure, they run like a dream and really make the price point worth it. But there are plenty of laptops out there that can make your life just as easy at a fraction of the cost. Which is very much the case with this HP 11.6″ Chromebook.

Right out of the gate, this HP 11.6″ Chromebook is great for those looking to travel a bunch. It is super lightweight but it isn’t fragile. You shouldn’t jump in a mosh pit with it, but the regular ole wear and tear of commuting shouldn’t be a problem at all.

Speed is also pretty rock solid with the HP 11.6″ Chromebook. It’s got the power under the hood to make school projects a breeze. 4GB of system memory so it doesn’t slow down when you’re putting it through the wringer. It also has an Intel Celeron Processor N3350 for insane performance speeds.

Like with other laptops these days, the HP 11.6″ Chromebook comes with stable WiFi connectivity. There’s a built-in camera for video meetings, which is great if learning will be done from the home this semester. And the display is high-quality stuff, so your eyes can stare at the crystal clear images all day long.

The HP 11.6″ Chromebook is usually sold at a great price at Best Buy. But right now, you can get it at the lowest price we’ve ever seen it. So if you need to get your kids some new gear or just need to gift yourself something, you really can’t go wrong by picking this amazing computer up.

