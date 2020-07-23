This Cooling Face Mask Is Gonna Feel Like Heaven This Summer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

No matter what the reason, you need to wear a mask when you go out. With no end in sight of this pandemic, it is better to be safe than sorry. But in this summer heat, it can be a real pain in the butt. That pain won’t exist for you when you pick up the EXski UV Cooling Face Mask from Amazon.

There are plenty of face masks out there for you to pick up during this pandemic. But very few of them are as comfortable as the EXski UV Cooling Face Mask. And that’s even before the cooling properties kick in. It’s just so comfortable and stretchy that it will fit your face with ease. And the breathability is so high.

All of that is pretty great for a mask. Then you add the fact that the EXski UV Cooling Face Mask is going to make that summer heat a lot more bearable and you can’t say no to it. Cooling down is really easy, as you just need to get it moist and the mask does the rest. When that moisture evaporates, you’ll be cool as all get out.

Even better is that the EXski UV Cooling Face Mask helps to protect you from the sun rays. The areas covered with the durable material will be sun free, as it stands at a 40 UPF rating. So you can do anything you want this summer and be comfortable, cool, and sunburn free.

You can have all of that for a really low price. Just pick up at least one of the EXski UV Cooling Face Masks now and you’ll be good to go all summer long. Throw it in the wash and it’s as good as new. So get out there and enjoy the summer while it’s still here.

Get It: Pick up the EXski UV Cooling Face Mask ($11) at Amazon

