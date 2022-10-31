This Crookhorn Davis Messenger Briefcase is Perfect for Trips to the Office

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Traveling to and from work is usually not the high mark of anyone’s day. But it’s something you gotta do if you work in an office. To make travel easier on you, you want to bring a bag with you to travel with all your gear with ease And if you want a new bag in your life, look no further than the Crookhorn Davis Messenger Briefcase from Touch of Modern.

Touch of Modern is a fantastic outlet for anyone looking to get some new gear in their life at great prices. The sales that run there all the time are pretty impressive. Just look at the discount on this Crookhorn Davis Messenger Briefcase. It’s so steep that it’s almost like they’re daring you to not pick one up for yourself.

One look at the Crookhorn Davis Messenger Briefcase, in tandem with the price, is enough to make you wanna pick one up. It’s made from vegetable-tanned American Bullhide Leather, which gives the classic look its visual pop. Simple but elegant, this bag will look amazing on your shoulder.

Maybe more important than the looks is how much storage space it’s got. And with this in your life, you get plenty of storage to travel about with your gear with ease. With plenty of pockets and slats for all your fear, this durable bag is a true upgrade for your day-to-day routine. All you gotta do is pick one up right now.

You’ll want to pick one up right now because the Crookhorn Davis Messenger Briefcase is not gonna be on sale or in stock for long. So if you are out there with the desire to get a new bag for your work life, now is the time to act. It’s spacious, stylish, and durable. For this price, you really can’t go wrong at all.

Get It: Pick up the Crookhorn Davis Messenger Briefcase ($160; was $750) at Touch of Modern

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

The Best Hair Clippers for Men in 2022

The Best Healthy Protein Bars for Men 2022

The Best Work Boots & Safety Boots for All-Day Comfort