Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Have you bought your sweetheart her Valentine’s Day present yet? Before you’re scrambling for underwhelming flowers and candy on February 14, here’s a deal that’s too sweet to pass up. During the Winter Weekend Sale at Macy’s, this gorgeously simple and austere diamond solitaire pendant necklace is on sale for the extraordinary price of just $318. That’s a savings of an astounding 79 percent!

That’s just ridiculous. You can afford not to buy it.

Regularly $1,496, this piece of fine jewelry was already marked down to an amazing price of $398. Which is a really great price. But this weekend only at the Winter Weekend Sale, use the code WINTER at checkout and you can take an additional 20 percent off thousands of items at Macy’s—including this beautiful diamond solitaire pendant.

A 3/8-carat solitaire diamond shines brilliantly in a unique setting, with prong-set accent stones. The elegant 1/2-carat, 18-inch diamond necklace is set in 14k white gold. It utilizes a spring-ring clasp, and the pendant drops approximately 3/8″. Normally, nearly $1,500, right now it can be yours for a little over $300. That’s amazing.

Save Big $$ at the Winter Weekend Sale

The Winter Weekend Sale is across the board at Macy’s this weekend. From Home goods to great Fashion for the whole family, you can save an additional 20 percent on thousands of must-haves. Just use the code WINTER. This is on top of tons of great sales and clearance items already on sale. You’ll find great deals on bedding, luggage, kitchen gear—all kinds of stuff. Having a Super Bowl party? Load up!

But lest we forget, Valentine’s Day is going to be here before you know it. And if you’re like us, you’ll probably end up having to settle for the same-old, same-old ho-hum gift of flowers or candy. Which is fine—as long as you don’t forget!

But why settle? Valentine’s Day is your chance to show your significant other how much you really care. It’s your opportunity to go above and beyond. To make a lasting impression. To truly express your feelings and intentions. And we can’t think of a better way to show your love than this simple, beautiful round diamond solitaire pendant.

And you’ll save a ton of money in the process. Win!

Get It: Save 79% on this Diamond Solitaire Pendant Necklace ($318; was $1,496) at Macy’s

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!