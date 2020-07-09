This Face Mask At Amazon Won’t Fog Up Your Glasses

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

It is very necessary to wear masks these days. With no vaccine or cure in sight for the coronavirus, the only thing to do is be as safe as possible. But there are some irritants when it comes to wearing a mask. Like those with glasses having to deal with fog. Well, that’s no problem with the Coolibar UPF 50+ Face Mask.

Fogged up glasses are a special kind of annoyance. But thanks to the fabric used to make the Coolibar UPF 50+ Face Mask, you won’t have to deal with that. It is made with a special blend of breathable micro-mesh and 4-way stretch fabric. Fogging up is no problem anymore.

That material used to make the Coolibar UPF 50+ Face Mask has other benefits too. That breathability makes it pretty ideal for use during the summer. It’s lightweight, so you won’t sweat anymore with it on. And it helps to keep you cool in the sun.

But that isn’t all. You will also get a good deal of protection from the sun when you wear the Coolibar UPF 50+ Face Mask. Just putting a piece of fabric over your face won’t keep the sun from doing some damage if you’re out there long enough. But this can stand up to the rays all summer long.

Not only is the Coolibar UPF 50+ Face Mask helpful in those ways, but it’s just comfortable to wear too. That material is soft on the skin, so there’s no irritation in that regard. And the way it is designed, it will fit on your face and rest on your ears with no issues or stress whatsoever.

From the looks of it, it seems like there is no good reason for you to not have the Coolibar UPF 50+ Face Mask in your life. You can enjoy the summer with a much greater sense of comfort with it. So pick one up for your own benefit and stay safe out there.

Get It: Pick up the Coolibar UPF 50+ Face Mask ($24) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Men’s Journal assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!