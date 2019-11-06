This Fitness Tracker Is A Great Gift For The Holiday Season

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away but that doesn’t mean you can’t be looking around for gifts. There’s no reason to not get a head start on all the holiday shopping madness.

There is a little bit of a gamble going on with this. But there are plenty of folks in our lives that are big into physical fitness. And there are gifts out there that don’t have to break the bank.

One of the gifts out there that won’t break the bank is a fitness tracker. There are definitely fitness trackers that can cost a pretty penny. The apple watch can do all those things and more but that is a little too much. A great gift for the holidays is the Lintelek Fitness Tracker.

The Lintelek Fitness Tracker is not some crazy priced gadget. This is fairly priced. But just because it is fairly priced doesn’t mean that it won’t get the job done. It does the job very well.

The Lintelek Fitness Tracker does what it’s made for so well that the customers on Amazon have fallen head over heels for it. Right now, it is standing at a customer review rating of 4.4 out of 5-stars from a total of 992 reviews. Those numbers wouldn’t be there is it wasn’t a good piece of tech.

That fitness freak in your life will love having the Lintelek Fitness Tracker. It will keep track of important numbers like steps, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep status. It’ll keep track of your heart rate. It also has the ability to take and receive calls so you don’t have to go fumbling around for your phone on a run. And it has a long battery life while also being waterproof, so rainstorms or pool workouts won’t wreck this thing.

Make holiday shopping a lot easier with the Lintelek Fitness Tracker. Even for those in your life that aren’t obsessed with fitness can use one of these. Maybe it will give them the right little nudge towards a better way of living. And what better gift can you give than the gift of better living?

Get It: Pick up the Lintelek Fitness Tracker ($27) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!