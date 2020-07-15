This High Tech Phone Sanitizer Destroys 99.99% of Bacteria in 3 Minutes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

With the pandemic still going strong out there, it is best to keep protecting yourself from germs. Any way you can do it, you should do it. There’s nothing wrong with playing it safe. And you can help keep yourself germ-free with this Impact Innovative Phone Box on sale at Touch of Modern.

You may not realize it, but the phone you carry around all day long is a germ factory. Every time you touch a door handle or shake a hand or do anything at all, you probably aren’t cleaning your hands before touching your phone. Which means those germs are gonna stay there for quite some time.

But with the Impact Innovative Phone Box, you can keep your phone germ free all day long. When you place your phone into this super convenient phone sanitizer, you can be 99.99% germ-free in around 3 minutes’ time.

The Impact Innovative Phone Box does this by using UVC technology to blast those germs away. Using UV-C light, it will target the bacteria, which in turn makes a virus go away. And the design of this box makes it so every area of the phone will be cleaned. Which is pretty helpful in these trying times.

When the 3 minutes of cleaning is up, the UV-C lights will automatically shut themselves off. And as an extra precaution, the lights will shut off when the lid is opened. Makes it pretty helpful to know if the Impact Innovative Phone Box is doing what you want it to do.

Not only will the Impact Innovative Phone Box keep your phone clean, but it can wirelessly charge your phone too. Just by placing it in the box, it will start to get a charge. A quick charge to boot, so you can stay charged up anywhere you go.

Using the Impact Innovative Phone Box is easy as can be. Just put the phone in the box and press the purple button to clean the phone and the other button to charge it. It’s powered by USB, so you can plug it in anywhere you got a USB outlet. In that way, it can be made portable with a power bank on you.

So if you want to do everything you can to stay germ-free and safe during this pandemic, you should pick up the Impact Innovative Phone Box. It’s worth the price of admission any day of the week, but it’s even better with this amazing discount. So pick one up now and make sure that phone doesn’t end up doing harm.

Get It: Pick up the Impact Innovative Phone Box ($65; was $120) at Touch of Modern

