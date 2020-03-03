This Is the Last Comforter You’ll Ever Buy

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking for soft, comfortable, durable, and long-lasting bedding? Who isn’t? Sure, you could save money with an off-brand. But in one respect, bedding is a bit like toilet paper: You get what you pay for! It’s no secret Parachute is one of our favorite bed and bath retailers. And if you want the perfect bed, it’s worth it to pony up a bit of dough and get yourself a Parachute Duvet. It’s so soft and durable, it might be the last comforter you’ll ever buy.

That’s not an exaggeration. Parachute is renowned for its high-end bedding and bath products. It definitely costs more than you’d spend at, say Amazon, Target, or wherever. But it will last for years and years, and it will perform like no other comforter you’ve ever had the pleasure to sleep under.

You can choose the comforter that the brand built its name on, the legendary Parachute Down Duvet Insert (from $249). Made with 750-fill power European down, it’s encased in baffle-box construction by luxurious Sateen. This keeps the down evenly distributed. It’s finished with sturdy, double-stitched seams. Best of all, you get to pick from Lightweight or All-Season density.

Or if you feel like being more earth-friendly and sustainable in your bedding—and saving a bit of money—opt instead for the Down Alternative Duvet Insert (from $119). It utilizes the same quality, baffle-box construction, Sateen case, and double-stitched seams. But it’s stuffed with a hypoallergenic microfiber fill that mimics the fluffiness and insulating ability of luxury down. It’s ideal for allergy sufferers—and guys who prefer to be a bit more frugal. And you get the same density options to choose from.

Parachute: Quite Possibly The Last Comforter You’ll Ever Buy

No matter which comforter you choose, do NOT discount the value of a duvet cover. Seriously. A duvet cover is precisely what will keep your Parachute comforter clean, stink-free, and looking great on your bed for years and years.

Our suggestion? We love Parachute’s new dirt-hiding tones, like the earthy brown Terra (top) or the military-inspired Surplus green (above). These duvet covers are perfect for bachelor’s and single guys’ rooms because unlike white or grey duvets, any smudges and spots don’t stand up and scream “SLOB!” You could literally go for months without washing them.

But please don’t. There’s no need. Parachute’s linen is notorious for getting even softer with age, and with every wash. It’s hard to believe when you first put it on your bed that this duvet cover could get any softer. But try it—you’ll see. Ours did.

Crafted in Portugal from the finest European flax, Parachute’s durable, breathable linen—the same material used to make Parachute’s legendary, perfect-for-summer linen sheets, starts soft and only gets softer over time. It’s really remarkable.

Guys, your days of sleeping under a bedspread are long behind you. Even if you don’t want a ‘girly” room, it’s okay to have great bedding. So pick up a Parachute comforter today, and grab a cover in one the Parchute’s new guy-friendly earth tones. Or grey. Or white! It doesn’t matter. Get a Parachute duvet insert today. It might be the last comforter you’ll ever buy.

Get It: Pick up a Comforter and a soft linen Duvet Cover at Parachute today

