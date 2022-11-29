This Is the One Holiday Gift Everyone on Your List Will Actually Use

This article was produced in partnership with Starbucks

The holiday season is both the most wonderful and busiest time of the year. You’re simultaneously party hopping, hosting, and maybe even skipping town—if not to get some R&R, then to spend time with extended family. It’s super fulfilling—and also jam-packed with to-dos, including finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

Before you start your annual shopping expedition, allow us to make the case for taking a simpler approach by keeping things easy with, say, a Starbucks Gift Card. Doing so can make the season—at least the gift-giving part of it—run as smooth as a latte. Beyond bestowing everyone the gift of their favorite beverages and eats, gifting a Starbucks Gift Card has some other major merits.

It’s convenient

Perhaps the most logical reason for giving this golden ticket is convenience. All you have to do is click and send through Starbucks.com, the Starbucks mobile app, or via iMessage and an eGift will be delivered directly to the recipient’s inbox in an instant. (A physical card can easily be found at any Starbucks cafe, making it the perfect last-minute gift to nab before your holiday get-together).

For example, dad and husband Brandon Zingale treats his wife to a Starbucks gift card as a thank you for running never-ending errands and helping to take care of their son, especially this holiday season. It’s the perfect gift she can use whenever she craves something delicious.

It’s great for on the go

Have that one friend who’s always on a road trip (or planning the next one)? The card is sure to float their boat or, more likely, make their day. Even better, Starbucks has more than 15,000 U.S. locations where your pal can pop in for a pit stop.

It’s the ideal stocking stuffer

Nothing beats reaching in and pulling out the possibility of an Irish Cream Cold Brew. And because you can give a custom amount (with a $5 minimum), why not pick a number that means something to your friend like the year his touchdown secured the win at your college’s homecoming game?

It’s always workplace appropriate

Looking to get on the good list with your co-workers, new boss, or clients? A Starbucks eGift is always a good idea. And, if the recipient is, say, someone you want to impress like your boss or a pending new business partner, include an invite for them to join you for a cup along with the card. That’s called being strategic, my friend.

