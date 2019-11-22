This James Bond Omega Watch Set Is Inspired By ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’





You might not be able to go on a spy adventure like James Bond does, but you can certainly style up like 007. Following the release of the Bond-inspired Omega Seamaster Diver 300M watch, the brand has released a new limited edition set featuring the timepiece.

With features that celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, which featured George Lazenby in the role of Bond, the special Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond Limited Edition Set is now available for fans and collectors. Only 257 sets have been produced by Omega, and each includes two versions of the watch inside of a Globe-Trotter designed case.

Each of the timepieces included in the collection has unique features, including engraved plates with the limited edition numbers on the side. The first watch has a stainless steel case and a black rubber strap, while the second timepiece is designed in a yellow gold case and has a black strap with a yellow gold buckle.

Both watches also have design features that reference the 50th anniversary of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, with a hidden number 50 within the SuperiLumiNova of the 10 o’clock index of the watch. Along with that, the watches each have a marker at the 12 o’clock spot that is inspired by the Bond family coat of arms.

Omega watches have been used in every James Bond film since Pierce Brosnan’s turn as Bond in GoldenEye, and have since been worn by Daniel Craig in his Bond films. You’ll be able to see Craig sporting an Omega once again in the upcoming Bond film No Time to Die, which will be released on April 8, 2020.

