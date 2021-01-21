This Jank Shank Is The Most Tactical Blade From Toor Knives Yet

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like getting out of the house and enjoying mother nature. Taking a hike or going camping. Just really enjoying the elements. If you like doing that, then you know you need some equipment to make those trips more enjoyable. And you’ll be able to greatly enjoy it with the Jank Shank in tow.

Toor Knives makes some of the best knives in the world. Tactical and strong, made for the man on the go. The man who needs to take care of business with their bare hands at work. Whatever you need a good blade for, Toor Knives has the options. And the Jank Shank may be the most tactical knife in the store.

One just has to look at the Jank Shank to see how sleek and gorgeous it looks. That doesn’t have the prototypical image you would expect from a tactical knife. But the way it was designed, you’ll have no issues using it during your chores. The most important of which comes from the blade itself.

That amazing blade in the Jank Shank is made from unbelievably strong and sharp steel. This blade can handle whatever you throw at it. And it’s lightweight too, so it will feel a lot more comfortable in your hand. The steel handle also helps greatly in that regard as well.

When you get the Jank Shank in your hand, you will see just how impressive it really is. These are made with tactical missions in mind. So if you are in need of a brand new blade, then you can’t go wrong with this new release from Toor Knives. So pick one up now to aid in your trips outdoors.

Get It: Pick up the Jank Shank ($155) at Toor Knives

