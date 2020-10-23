This Leather Rugged Backpack From Bullstrap Makes For A Great Gift

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It is never too early to start getting a handle on your holiday shopping list. When you see an item that just catches your eye, there’s no need to just wait around. So when you see something as amazing as the Leather Rugged Backpack from Bullstrap, you know you gotta pick it up for someone who deserves it.

Everyone needs a good bag in their life. When you go out, it’s a lot easier to have something to carry your stuff around in. Be it heading to work or to the bar with friends, a bag is key. And most bags can be functional but not all that pleasing to the eye. Not the Leather Rugged Backpack from Bullstrap. Trust us.

We were able to get our hands on the Leather Rugged Backpack and we can say from experience that this bag is amazing. The second you lay eyes on it, you will be mightily impressed. That premium calfskin leather design is just stunning. The coloring just pops in a way you need to see to believe.

The Leather Rugged Backpack is also very comfortable to wear around. We’ve put it on and headed out of the house with it and we can say for sure that this thing won’t be a bother at all on your back or your shoulders. The straps will sit very lightly, no problems coming up at all.

Functionally, it is pretty damn great too. It has all the space you can possibly want on a trip out of the house. There are plenty of pockets inside it to give you plenty of space to work with as well as a pouch in the front and two on the side to give you plenty of room to work with.

Now, this Leather Rugged Backpack is wildly impressive. For anyone that has been in the market for a new bag to go out with, this has to be it. Its functionality is high and it’s stunning to look at. You can accessorize it with your outfit and it’ll blend in seamlessly. It’ll make a great gift for a loved one or yourself.

