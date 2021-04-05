This Mini Fridge Will Turn Any Room Into A Total Mancave

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For the last year, most of us have been stuck inside. We’ve had to shift to working from home, schooling from home, doing whatever it is we need to do at home. Which means we need a nice little home office fully furnished to keep us comfortable all day long. And you can’t beat the comfort and convenience that is afforded to you with this NewAir 60 Can Beverage Fridge from NewAir.

NewAir is one of the best brands out there right now for those of you looking to refurnish your home with new kitchen gear. A new fridge or a new ice maker, things like that. Also items for your home office, like a humidor or portable AC/Heating units. Which is why it is no surprise to see this Mini Fridge part of the collection. Because it’ll make any room your new favorite home office.

Instead of getting up and having to lug yourself all the way out of your work zone to the kitchen for a cool drink, you just need to hook up the NewAir 60 Can Beverage Fridge in your office. Which is easy to do, since this is a very convenient little mini fridge to transport. You can easily pick it up and set it up wherever you want. Next to or under your desk, whatever works best.

The Mini Fridge is easy to set up not just because it’s a compact little machine. But also because it is made with a reversible double-paned glass door. So wherever you set it up, you can adjust the way the door opens to better suit your layout. Open from the left or the right. And with that double-paned glass door, all your goodies in there will stay cool for quite a while with the next level of insulation this door provides.

Don’t let that little machine fool you. This NewAir 60 Can Beverage Fridge is quite the powerhouse when it comes to keeping your goodies cold. A lot of goodies too. Up to 60 cans are able to be stored in there. Or you can adjust the shelving to store some larger items in there for your cooling needs. Just set everything up in there and drop that min fridge down to 37 degrees to get the freshest and coolest drinks possible.

You can pick up this NewAir 60 Can Beverage Fridge right now and save a little bit of money on this bad boy. From now until May 15th, you can save 9% on select fridges like this one. Just need to use the discount code FRIDGE9 when you do so. But that’s not all that’s going on at NewAir right now. Because you can really deck out your man cave and save some money with the other select options in the NewAir store.

Below, you can check out some of the other best sellers in the NewAir store that come with their own discounts. Picking up any of these will greatly improve your home setup. But picking up all of them together with these great deals? You can’t go wrong. Head on over to NewAir now and make sure your work from home life stays as comfortable as possible for the foreseeable future.

Get It: Pick up the NewAir 60 Can Beverage Fridge ($227 with coupon code FRIDGE9; was $250) and save $50 on new appliances over $350 with code NEWAIR50 at NewAir

