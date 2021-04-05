This Mini Fridge Will Turn Any Room Into A Total Mancave

NewAir Electric Cigar Humidor GET IT!

Nothing like kicking back during a work break with a nice stogie. A stogie that is kept at the right temperature and humidity so every hit you take is filled with all the flavor you want. And you can have all the cigars that you can handle stored up in this convenient little humidor that will fit into your home office with ease.

Get It: Pick up the NewAir Electric Cigar Humidor ($368 with discount code NEWAIR8; was $400) at NewAir

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!