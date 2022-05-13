This Montblanc Document Case Will Help You Look Like a Million Bucks at the Office

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you still go to work in an office, you know how important it is to have some luggage to help your travels go much smoother than they would otherwise. Especially if you got to carry a lot of papers to and from the office. And if you want to look like a boss when you’re commuting, the Montblanc M_Gram 4810 Slim Document Case from Montblanc is for you.

Montblanc is a brand we’ve written about many times before and we will continue to do so. Because this is a brand that carries top-tier items for the professional man. Good ole office stuff like the Montblanc M_Gram 4810 Slim Document Case can be yours if you’re willing to spend the cheddar to do so.

Right off the bat, this Montblanc M_Gram 4810 Slim Document Case is a good-looking piece of luggage. It’s got some truly luscious cowhide leather to make it really just pop. No one around you will ignore the level of craft that your bag is made with. A craft that also comes with a high level of durability.

But really, at the end of the day, we want something that has the space we need to go to and from the office with all our work gear in tow. And this has plenty of space for you, with the compartments needed to be organized and some slots for pens/pencils. You’ll be ready to rock when it’s time to go to work.

We can’t ever speak too highly of Montblanc. When they keep on delivering items like the Montblanc M_Gram 4810 Slim Document Case, how could you say anything but the highest of praise? If you wanna splurge on something for your work routine, we suggest you pick this slick little number right now.

Get It: Pick up the Montblanc M_Gram 4810 Slim Document Case ($1,485) at Montblanc

