This Mosquito Repellent is 6x More Effective Than 24 Citronella Candles

With the summer here, it is a lot easier for folks to head outside and enjoy the sun. Especially if you have a backyard where you can hang out. But the summer heat also means that there will be mosquitos. And if you don’t want to deal with them, then this Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent is for you.

There are plenty of items out there for you to get to fight mosquitos. Candles or mosquito spray are among the most popular. But they aren’t all that effective for the most part and can lead to a mess. Well, the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent is highly effective and doesn’t leave a mess.

The Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent doesn’t use any sort of chemical spray or lotions or anything. It uses a scentless and harmless repellant to keep the mosquitos away in a 15-foot area of protection.

To use the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent, you need to place a repellant mat into the shield. Then you heat up the fuel cell, which warms up the repellant mat. That then emits the repellant into the air and voila. A scentless and mosquito-free time for 12 hours.

When the repellant mat turns white, it is time to replace it. And you can replace it in no time at all. Just get in contact with Thermacell to get a replacement in anywhere from 12 to 300 hours. That way you can have a mosquito-free time all summer long with the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent.

Getting rid of mosquitos has never been as easy it is with the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent. It’s convenient, fitting anywhere you deem fit. It lasts a good long while and it is easy to keep it fueled for the whole summer. So don’t wait and pick one up now to enjoy the months ahead.

