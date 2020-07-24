This N95 Respirator Face Mask May Be The Closest To A Virus Killer Yet

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are plenty of options out there for face masks. You should have yourself a nice little stockpile at this point in the pandemic. But not all of them are going to be as strong at protecting you from the coronavirus. But right now, the Respokare Niosh N95 Respirator Face Mask 20 Pack is the closest there is to pure protection.

Covering up when you go out is smart as a means to limit your exposure to the virus as possible, but it’s also to prevent others from spreading it around. It isn’t foolproof. Masks that can keep you safe just aren’t as accessible as they need to be. Which is why it is a godsend to see the Respokare Niosh N95 Respirator Face Mask 20 Pack in stock.

Years and years of testing have made the Respokare Niosh N95 Respirator Face Mask 20 Pack very successful at protecting you from viruses. And not just the regular ole common cold. This mask can stop tuberculosis and measles and coronaviruses. This is as close to pandemic proof as humanly possible.

All of that is possible thanks to the filtering tech that makes up the Respokare Niosh N95 Respirator Face Mask 20 Pack. Each mask is made with 4 layers, each layer doing its own job to knock out the viruses and toxins in the air. By the time you breathe in, the air is pretty damn clean. Same as when you breathe out.

To make sure you have a good ole stock that will last you a while, the Respokare Niosh N95 Respirator Face Mask 20 Pack is here to keep you going for a long time. Especially good if you have a family to care for. Masks are gonna go pretty quickly as they usually do. So jump on these fantastic masks to protect you and yours for as long as this pandemic lasts.

Get It: Pick up the Respokare Niosh N95 Respirator Face Mask 20 Pack ($180) at N95 Mask Co.

