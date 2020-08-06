This No-Spray Mosquito Repeller Prevents Bites Without The Strong Smell

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Hanging out in the backyard is one of the great perks of the summer. Especially in the pandemic when we need all the joy we can get. But there’s one little downside to outside hangs and that is the mosquitos. Which is why you need to get rid of them with the help of the Thermacell Radius Zone Mosquito Repeller.

There are plenty of options out there for you to fight off those annoying bugs. Candles or aerosol sprays. But those are annoying and, quite honestly, not all that effective. And they themselves can be annoying too. But you won’t be bothered at all by the Thermacell Radius Zone Mosquito Repeller.

You will barely even notice that the Thermacell Radius Zone Mosquito Repeller is on when you’re using it this summer. That is because it doesn’t use any sprays that stink up the joint. All it does is heat up a little repeller that is built inside of it, creating a radius of 15 feet that will be inhospitable for mosquitos.

Once the Thermacell Radius Zone Mosquito Repeller is on, the bugs will be gone. It’s pretty easy to use too. You put repeller refills inside of it and then turn it on. You’ll need to get refills every now and then, but not too often. One refill lasts for 40 hours. And it’s easy enough to get refills in time, as you can check the levels on the refill itself.

Another added benefit to the Thermacell Radius Zone Mosquito Repeller is that it’s powered by a rechargeable battery. You can get 6.5 hours of use on a single charge with this. Long enough for a night out with friends. And recharge takes no time at all, coming in at around 5 hours. You can even use it while charging.

Nobody wants to deal with the absolute annoyance a barrage of mosquitos can bring. So for a good price, you can keep them at bay with no irritation to yourself thanks to the help of the Thermacell Radius Zone Mosquito Repeller. Pick one up now and make the rest of the summer as enjoyable as possible.

Thermacell Radius Zone Mosquito Repeller ($50)

