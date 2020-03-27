This Product Has Become Increasingly Popular as People Stay at Home

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With everyone working from home, schooling from home, and basically spending 24 hours a day inside the home, things are getting tight. Close quarters, indeed. Noise-canceling headphones sure help with focus. But there are other pressing matters that need to be addressed. And this item on Amazon is a smash hit in these tight, trying times.

Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray has blown up on Amazon since we’re all required to stay at home. Seriously. Just spritz the bowl before you go, and no one will ever know you were there.

Your housemates will thank you.

Made in the USA, this scientifically-tested formula is made of essential oils and other natural compounds. There are no harsh chemicals, aerosol, parabens, phthalates, or formaldehyde. So it’s safe for the whole family. And you get up to 200 uses in one 4-ounce bottle. That’s a pretty sweet-smelling deal.

Poo-Pourri comes in a bunch of cleverly-named scents, so there’s one for every taste:

Royal Flush

Deja Poo

Party Pooper

Trap A Crap

Ship Happens

… and more are available. There are also several with more pedestrian, less-embarrassing names. Scents such as lavender, citrus, and the like. They’re perfect for all of us who have to stay at home. And right now, that’s all of us.

Poo-Pourri gets a remarkable 4.8-star rating; nearly 90 percent of its reviewers give it the full five stars. And according to our data, it’s popularity is soaring right now. And that’s no surprise since we all have to stay at home right now

Poo-Pourri comes in a variety of package designations. You can buy ten one at a time, but the more popular method of purchase is this two-pack. But there are also 4-packs and 16-packs available for purchase. If you want to stock up, now’s the time.

So know before you go. Spritz the bowl with a bit of Poo-Pourri before you sit down, and no one will ever know you were there.

Get It: Pick up Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Spray ($27 for two) at Amazon

