This Rice Cooker is Gonna Bring a Whole New Dynamic to Your Kitchen

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holidays may be over soon, but that doesn’t mean mealtime is gonna end. You’re still gonna make a ton of meals from home and you’ll want your kitchen to be as efficient as possible. And with the Aroma Housewares 8-Cup Rice Cooker & Food Steamer, your kitchen will be better of than before.

When you get the Aroma Housewares 8-Cup Rice Cooker & Food Steamer in your kitchen, you will see how easy it is to use. It can hold up to 8 cups of rice and has a simple user interface. Choose between white rice, brown rice, steam, flash rice, keep warm, or delay. And from there, you’re gonna get the rice you’ve always wanted.

That delay option is one of the best elements of the Aroma Housewares 8-Cup Rice Cooker & Food Steamer. That allows you to wait up to 15 hours to get the meal ready for people bringing their meal on the go. All in a package that is very durable and easy to handle.

Another great benefit of this is how easy it is to use and how easy it is to clean. Obviously making a meal tends to make a mess, but this is made to make cleanup so easy. That stainless steel design makes it so that mess will disappear in no time at all.

Having lived without a rice cooker in our life for a good long while, we can’t overstate how much better rice-based meals are now that we have one in our life. So you should do yourself a big favor and pick this Aroma Housewares 8-Cup Rice Cooker & Food Steamer up right now while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the Aroma Housewares 8-Cup Rice Cooker & Food Steamer ($30; was $40) at Amazon

