This Serta Arctic Cooling Sheet Set is a Perfect Bedroom Addition

Getting better sleep is a vital way in helping you make a New You in the New Year. If you don’t get proper sleep, you won’t have the drive to hit the gym with the verve you need. And if you are the type who tosses and turns at night because you get really warm in bed, you need to pick up the Arctic Cooling Sheet Set from Serta to help you sleep the sleep of the angels.

Serta is one of the best brands in the world when it comes to making bedding gear. Pillows and bed frames and mattresses, all the stuff you need to rest easier at night. And the Arctic Cooling Sheet Set is one of the best items in the entire stock because of how simply effective it is.

Right off the bat, the Arctic Cooling Sheet Set is an amazing addition to your bedroom because of how soft they are. Tencel, cooling nylon, and CoolMAX polyester help to make a material blend that is super soft to the touch. You’ll be ready to drift off the dreamland in no time with this comfort surrounding you.

But that material blend also helps to make the nighttime a cooler time. Its breathable 400-thread count design is a breathable and relaxing experience. You will feel like you are sleeping in a field with a cool breeze bringing you down to a more enjoyable temperature. It has been a boss addition to our bedroom and it can be one in yours too.

We have loved having the Arctic Cooling Sheet Set in our bedroom. It’s super soft and makes us feel more comfortable than we ever have before. No more warm nights keeping us up with the neverending tossing and turning. So head on over to Serta right now and pick up a set for your home right now. The New You needs it.

Get It: Pick up the Arctic Cooling Sheet Set (Starting at $180) at Serta

