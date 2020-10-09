This Toshiba TV Is 33% Off In An Early Amazon Prime Day Deal

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. But that doesn’t mean you can’t pick up some amazing deals beforehand. There’s a good amount of early deals you can take advantage of right now. Deals like the one you can find on the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV.

The Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV would make for a great gift. Know someone going away to college or moving into their first apartment? Then this compact TV will be great. It won’t take up too much space but it will deliver fantastic video in a tinier package.

If this Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV is being put into a home, it is probably for space reasons. So if spacial geography is being taken into account, it is a godsend that this is a smart TV. All the apps you can desire are available there. No need for any accessories or a cable box. It’s all right there.

Using the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV is much easier for those looking to save on space and clutter. And that is because this can be controlled just using yur voice. Being that it is a Smart TV with a built-in Fire Stick, you can use Alexa to control it. So with just your voice and no remote, this TV can get rolling.

The AV quality of the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV is pretty impressive too. For this price, it’ll more than get the job done. High def picture and sound right there. And if you want to hook up a cable box or a blu ray player or a video game console, you can hook up all three into the 3 HDMI ports it’s made with.

Pick this Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV up as a gift for yourself or for a loved one. At this price, it is too good to pass up. So you better act fast, since the deal isn’t going to last forever. It’s not too early to get ahead of holiday shopping.

Get It: Pick up the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV ($120; was $180) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!