This Under Armour Backpack Is Perfect For Back To School Or Back To Work

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

With back to school shopping in the air, backpacks are definitely on the docket. If you got kids heading back to school, you can’t go wrong with getting them a new bag. Nor can you go wrong getting yourself a new bag if you’re heading back to the office for work. For either option, you should take a look at the Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack.

Why should you check out the Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack? For one, it comes from UA. This is a brand that you can absolutely trust. The items made under this banner are all well made and durable, giving you peace of mind that they won’t fall apart on you due to normal wear and tear.

Nor will you have to worry about it having enough space for travelling around needs. For your kid heading to school or for you heading to work, you can be sure that there’s enough space in here to bring all the gear needed along on the trip to said destination.

It doesn’t hurt that the Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack is pretty stylish too. You may not want to wear it to a black-tie event, but it’ll pair perfectly with a work outfit or going to school attire. And it’s comfortable to wear, so you won’t feel those straps dig in too deeply, no matter what you got in there.

So if you are looking for a new bag for yourself or for the kid, this Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack is hard to beat. UA knows how to make gear that won’t let you down, and this is no exception. Pick up a bag now to make any trip out of the house all the more convenient.

Get It: Pick up the Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack ($45; was $55) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!