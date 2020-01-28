This Valentine’s Day, Make It A Brooklinen Valentine’s Day

Brooklilnen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase GET IT!

Available in your choice of colors including white, ivory, pink, lavender, and grey, these ultra-plush pillowcases will have them thinking of you every night when they go to bed. And isn’t that what Valentine’s Day is all about? Mulberry Silk is naturally cool to the touch while possessing a breathable yet insulating fabric. So it’s great for all seasons.

If you want a gift that will leave a l;astimg impression, you can’t go wrong here.

Get It: Save 10% on a Mulberry Silk Pillowcase (Standard, $53; was $59; King, $62; was $69) at Brooklinen

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!