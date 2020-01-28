This Valentine’s Day, Make It A Brooklinen Valentine’s Day

Brooklinen Bryant Pant GET IT!

Every valentine will love to lounge around in these drawstring pants. Made of 45 percent cotton, 49 percent modal, and 6 percent spandex, they’re breathable, odor-resistant, moisture-wicking, and stretchy. They come in your choice of grey or black; pick up the matching Morgan Tank ($28) and make it a sleepwear set.

Reviewers rave about the softness and feel. And right now they’re ten percent off the regular price.

Get It: Save 10% on the Bryant Pant ($68; was $75) at Brooklinen

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!