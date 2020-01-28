This Valentine’s Day, Make It A Brooklinen Valentine’s Day

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robes GET IT!

What could be more romantic than matching extra-thick robes? Not much. They come in white, grey, or black, and are made of super-soft, combed long-staple Turkish cotton. With a substantial 380 GSM weight, they feature a piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie.

Available in sizes S-XL. Pick up two, and make it a handsome, cozy pair.

Get It: Pick up Super-Plush Robes (from $88; was $98) at Brooklinen

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!