Gear

This Valentine’s Day, Make It A Brooklinen Valentine’s Day

brooklinen valentine's day
5
Brooklinen 5 / 5

Scented Candles

GET IT!

Brooklinen’s hand-poured, perfume-grade candles will fill your home with soft, soothing scents and make any room feel like an oasis. These clean-burning candles are plant- and mineral-base. Choose from this set of four 3.5-ounce mini candles or pick a scent and get a large 10.5-ounce version.

According to Brooklinen: “Wake is the essence of the morning ocean tide. Magic Hour is the perfume of a sunlit rose garden. Dusk is the scent of a cozy cabin in the woods, and Nightcap is a dreamy aroma of bourbon and blood orange.” Sounds good to us.

Get It: Save 10% on Scented Candles ($53; was $59) at Brooklinen

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear