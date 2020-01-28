This Valentine’s Day, Make It A Brooklinen Valentine’s Day

Scented Candles GET IT!

Brooklinen’s hand-poured, perfume-grade candles will fill your home with soft, soothing scents and make any room feel like an oasis. These clean-burning candles are plant- and mineral-base. Choose from this set of four 3.5-ounce mini candles or pick a scent and get a large 10.5-ounce version.

According to Brooklinen: “Wake is the essence of the morning ocean tide. Magic Hour is the perfume of a sunlit rose garden. Dusk is the scent of a cozy cabin in the woods, and Nightcap is a dreamy aroma of bourbon and blood orange.” Sounds good to us.

Get It: Save 10% on Scented Candles ($53; was $59) at Brooklinen

