It’s Black Friday, gang. That means you gotta do a lot of work to not find a good deal at whatever store you peruse. But just because every other outlet is putting out massive discounts, that doesn’t mean that Woot! is going to sit this out. Woot! loves to do their daily deals on various stuff, so of course, they are going to have a good presence here. It’s kind of the perfect site to do so.

Well, what is going to be up on Woot! for Black Friday? Today it is going to be the Winix C535 Air Cleaner. This is an item that on Amazon, which Woot! is affiliated with, usually goes for $207. But on Woot! today it is going to go for $70. That is a massive swing that you almost can’t believe it.

What do you need a Winix C535 Air Cleaner for? Much as the description says, it will clean the air. People that have a good amount of allergies would do really well to have this. Or even people that live in an area that is maybe not great with the clean air. Like an overpopulated city or a factory town. People with pets could also greatly benefit from having this.

How does the Winix C535 Air Cleaner do this? Well, it uses a three-step air cleaning system with an odor-reducing carbon sheet filter. It sucks all the air through this filter and the HEPA filter, bringing all sorts of bacteria and allergens with it. Then those things get blasted through the PlasmaWave Tech to make sure the air comes back out clean and odorless.

Using the Winix C535 Air Cleaner is pretty easy. Put it into a large living room or kitchen or bedroom, plug it in, and get going. The interface is pretty simple too, and easy to read. There are LED sensors on it to let you know the quality of the air in the room and if the filter needs to be changed. And once you turn it on, you don’t have to pay attention anymore. The fan speed automatically adjusts to the environment and it goes from there.

Most people may not think about these things, but you’ll realize how you’ve been missing out when you install the Winix C535 Air Cleaner in the home. It’ll help to clean up the home in a big way. Buy it today while you can as this discount is too good to pass up. And it comes with a two-year supply of filter replacements so you don’t even have to think about it again. Don’t wait for a loved one to get this for you. Treat yourself now and enjoy the clean air.

Get It: Pick up the Winix C535 Air Cleaner ($90; was $130) at Woot!

