This Wireless Charging Pad Has 17,000+ Rave Reviews

If you’re still scrambling around looking for an outlet to plug in your phone charger, it’s time to get with the program. All you’ve got to do anymore is set your phone down, and voila! it charges. If you own a Qi-enabled device and are ready to jump on the wireless charging bandwagon, this wireless charging pad is just $12 (with coupon) at Amazon.

If you’re skeptical, consider this: This Yootech 10w Wireless Charger has more than 17,000 reviews on Amazon—and gets a solid 4.3-star rating. That’s impressive. Perhaps even more impressive is that nearly 75 percent of those reviews are for the perfect five stars.

Bottom line: This thing works. And at twelve bucks, it’s a bargain.

The Yootech features Multifunctional Intelligent Protect Technology. That means it provides temperature control to prevent overheating, surge protection to protect your vices from unexpected power surges, and short-circuit prevention, extending your phone’s battery life.

Just set your device on the Yootech, and it starts to suck up the energy. An LED light indicates that it’s charging properly (it runs off after a few seconds, so the Yootech is totally bedside-friendly). There are also indicators that tell you if there are any foreign objects detected on the charger, or if it’s not charging properly for some reason.

Qi Is A Game-changer

If the Yootech Wireless Charger doesn’t work for you, it’s probably because your Qi-enabled device has a case on it. If you have a thin rubber or plastic case (less than 4mm), you should be fine; any thicker than that, and you’ll probably need to remove the case to get a proper charge.

And of course, no wireless charger will transmit power through metal cases, or through those wallet-type cases that hold credit cards and IDs, cash, and such. And pop sockets are a no-no as well.

If the Yootech still isn’t charging your device, chances are it’s an older device that’s not Qi-enabled or -certified. It’s relatively new technology, so don’t think you’re that far behind the times! Still, if you have an iPhone prior to the 8, a Samsung Galaxy or Note prior to version 7, it’s probably not Qi-tech compatible. According to Yootech, the following devices should work with its 10w Wireless Charger:

Compatible Devices:

7.5W Charging Mode: iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS MAX/XS/XR/X/8/8 Plus, with latest iOS;

iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS MAX/XS/XR/X/8/8 Plus, with latest iOS; 10W Fast Charging Mode: Samsung Galaxy Note 10/ Note 10 Plus/S10/S10 Plus/S10E/S9/ S9 Plus/ S8/S8 Plus/Note 9/Note8/S7

Samsung Galaxy Note 10/ Note 10 Plus/S10/S10 Plus/S10E/S9/ S9 Plus/ S8/S8 Plus/Note 9/Note8/S7 5W Standard Charging Mode: Google Pixel 3 / Pixel 3XL/ 4 / 4XL

All other Qi-enabled phones and devices, including Apple AirPods

A full line of Yootech wireless chargers is available at Amazon, so as long as your device is less than a couple years old there’s one that is ideal for you. So get with the game plan and start charging without wires.

Get It: Pick up this Yootech 10w Wireless Charger ($12 with coupon; $14 w/out) at Amazon

