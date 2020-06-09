This Wireless Speaker Is 49% Off At Amazon Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s getting really gorgeous outside. Which means you can finally get out of the house and hang out in the back yard. Layout and enjoy the sun, take a dip in the pool. When you do that, you should listen to some tunes. Really chill out. And the JBL Pulse 3 Wireless Speaker is the perfect speaker for the Summer.

Like most speakers these days, the JBL Pulse 3 Wireless Speaker is super convenient because it is wireless. Just connect whatever device you are streaming music through and get amazing quality sound. And the way it’s designed, the sound comes out of the device in 360 degrees so you can hear it from any angle.

An added bonus to the wireless capabilities of the JBL Pulse 3 Wireless Speaker is that you can stack 100 speakers like it together. That way you can really crank the music up. It’ll be like being in the middle of a concert from the comfort of your backyard.

Not only is the JBL Pulse 3 Wireless Speaker convenient because of the wireless capabilities. But it’s convenient because it’s waterproof. So if you’re hanging out by the pool, you don’t have to worry about it getting wet.

You don’t have to worry about getting the JBL Pulse 3 Wireless Speaker or about recharging it too often. With the built-in battery at a full charge, you can get 12 hours of uninterrupted tuneage.

As an added little bonus, the JBL Pulse 3 Wireless Speaker is pleasing to the eyes. The device comes with a light sequence feature. The music can affect how the light sequence is going, adding some more fun while you listen to music. It makes listening to music in the house or in the dark outside a lot more fun.

Right now, you can save a ton on the JBL Pulse 3 Wireless Speaker. Amazon has them discounted at a whopping 49% off. You can listen to music anytime, anywhere in your home with no trouble at all. All you have to do is pick one up now while the sale is still live.

Get It: Pick up the JBL Pulse 3 Wireless Speaker ($112; was $220) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!