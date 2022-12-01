Branded Content
Thoughtful Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List
The holidays have a tendency to creep up too quickly each year, as everyday distractions keep our minds ever-occupied. If you have presents to buy for some of your loved ones, don’t despair, as there are still plenty of options for last-minute gifts that will show your thoughtfulness (and arrive before it comes time to unwrap them; just, y’know, don’t wait too long).
Regardless of who you’ve yet to tick off your holiday gifting list, we have you covered with this curated list of gift ideas anyone would be overjoyed to receive, from a smooth-sipping bottle of quadruple-aged Dewar’s Scotch Whisky to smart goggles that will give your loved one’s eyes the TLC they deserve, and much more.
1. Dewar’s Double Double 21
We’ve yet to meet someone who doesn’t appreciate a quality addition to their home bar, especially when it comes in the form of a premium Scotch. So, if your gift recipient is a big fan of silky-smooth whisky, there’s no better option than Dewar’s Double Double 21 Year Old. This award-winning whisky goes through a 4-stage ageing process to create a complex taste that’s further refined when finished in Oloroso Sherry casks, imparting flavors of warm spice and ripe vine fruit, which are perfect for enjoying fireside.
2. Soho Home Roebling Cut Crystal Rocks Glasses
If your loved one is still sipping their Scotch from mix-and-match glassware, give them the thoughtful upgrade they deserve with this four-piece set from Soho Home, the homeware branch of popular international membership club Soho House. These modern, weighty glasses were named after the designer of the Brooklyn Bridge, John Augustus Roebling, and are cut with straight lines inspired by the famed bridge cables.
3. Pendleton Wool Throw with Leather Carrier
Few names in wool carry the same weight as Pendleton, which is known around the globe for its rugged yet luxurious vibe and long-lasting products. This classic throw is made from virgin wool made in the U.S., and is just as perfect for folding on the back of your loved ones’ couch as it is for rolling up and bringing along on picnics or camping adventures. Your giftee will love that it comes with a handsome leather carrier for easy toting, and you’ll love that it comes in a plethora of color schemes to suit their individual style.
4. Ralph Lauren Terry Velour Robe
Gifting a piece of clothing can be a huge hit-or-miss risk, which is why we recommend loungewear instead. Crafted in soft black terry velour with pops of royal blue on the interior lining, this robe by celebrated American designer Ralph Lauren will be a welcome addition to anyone’s bathroom. It only comes in two sizes, eliminating any concern over picking the right option.
5. The Ferrari Book: Passion for Design
The best kind of coffee table book reflects a person’s unique style and interests, and gives their guests something entertaining to flip through while the host is busy mixing cocktails. This gorgeous, large-format book is devoted entirely to the craft and origin story of one of the greatest Italian luxury sportscar makers of all time: Ferrari. Filled with imagery of some of the most legendary models, the book also tells little-known tales of its creators and more.
6. Titleist Prov1 X Golf Balls
Trying to hint to your loved one that you have plans to hit 18 holes with them soon? The perfect accompaniment to the gift of a round of golf is this set of a dozen Prov1 X balls, the new top choice for pros hitting long-distance drives. With a change in dimple count from the Prov1s, these also give your loved one a leg up when it comes to their short-game spin.
7. Therabody Smart Goggles
Gifting someone an eye mask is one thing, but gifting an eye mask scientifically designed to lower their heart rate is next-level thoughtfulness. Therabody enlists a suite of therapeutic modalities including heat, vibration, and massage to help shunt stress and anxiety, relieve eye strain and tension headaches, slacken facial tension, and more. They can even choose among preset programs. It’s a godsend before bed—or midday, when in need of a brain break,
8. MALIN + GOETZ Fragrance Discovery Kit
Rather than pick one large fragrance they might not like, give them the gift of scent exploration with this fragrance discovery kit by MALIN + GOETZ. Each fragrance by the minimalist-minded company is inspired by traditional apothecary ingredients. It’s also genderless, making it the perfect gift for anyone. It’s a fun and practical gift: Your loved one can see which among the six scents is most complementary to their unique body chemistry, whether it’s dark rum, leather, cannabis, or otherwise.
9. Audio-Technica Wireless Belt Drive Turntable
Give your favorite person a gift that combines nostalgia and music, with this stylish and minimalist turntable by Audio-Technica. They won’t require any previous knowledge of record playing in order to get the tunes flowing, thanks to a wireless belt drive and USB capabilities. Pair the turntable with a record that shows your appreciation of their musical tastes.
10. Diptyque Car Diffuser 34 Boulevard Saint Germain
A gifting tip: Instead of presenting your loved one with a luxury item they might have several of already (like a candle), try an unexpected everyday treat they likely haven’t thought to purchase for themself. Try a luxe car diffuser, like this one from French parfumerie Diptyque. They’ll think of you every time they step into their car. Our top pick: 34 Boulevard Saint Germain, which has notes of moss, blackcurrant leaves, and sun-dried fig leaves. It’s woody without overpowering.
11. Lumin Skin Modern Bathroom Bundle
Quality mens skincare in gift-friendly packaging isn’t easy to come by, which is what makes this bathroom bundle by Lumin even more special. Get your loved one to finally ditch that old bottle of 4-in-1 Head & Shoulders in favor of thoughtfully minimalist products made with natural ingredients, including a cleanser, moisturizer, shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. Trust us, they’ll thank you after their first post-holiday shower.
