Thoughtful Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

This article was produced in partnership with Dewar’s

The holidays have a tendency to creep up too quickly each year, as everyday distractions keep our minds ever-occupied. If you have presents to buy for some of your loved ones, don’t despair, as there are still plenty of options for last-minute gifts that will show your thoughtfulness (and arrive before it comes time to unwrap them; just, y’know, don’t wait too long).

Regardless of who you’ve yet to tick off your holiday gifting list, we have you covered with this curated list of gift ideas anyone would be overjoyed to receive, from a smooth-sipping bottle of quadruple-aged Dewar’s Scotch Whisky to smart goggles that will give your loved one’s eyes the TLC they deserve, and much more.

1. Dewar’s Double Double 21

We’ve yet to meet someone who doesn’t appreciate a quality addition to their home bar, especially when it comes in the form of a premium Scotch. So, if your gift recipient is a big fan of silky-smooth whisky, there’s no better option than Dewar’s Double Double 21 Year Old. This award-winning whisky goes through a 4-stage ageing process to create a complex taste that’s further refined when finished in Oloroso Sherry casks, imparting flavors of warm spice and ripe vine fruit, which are perfect for enjoying fireside.

[$99.99; reservebar.com]

2. Soho Home Roebling Cut Crystal Rocks Glasses

If your loved one is still sipping their Scotch from mix-and-match glassware, give them the thoughtful upgrade they deserve with this four-piece set from Soho Home, the homeware branch of popular international membership club Soho House. These modern, weighty glasses were named after the designer of the Brooklyn Bridge, John Augustus Roebling, and are cut with straight lines inspired by the famed bridge cables.