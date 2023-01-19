7 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas That Show Your Partner You Truly Care

This article was produced in partnership with Pandora

Another year, another Valentine’s Day. And no surprise here: You’re stumped on what to get her. You can be romantic or pragmatic—or strike the perfect balance of both by dazzling her with a present that enhances her everyday life. Rather than a luxury gift with a massive price tag, these items are affordable, thoughtful, and not just reserved for special occasions.

From handcrafted jewelry to an aromatherapy diffuser, your girlfriend, fiancée, or wife will feel cherished by these Valentine’s Day gifts.

1. Pandora Moments Studded Chain Necklace

This simple yet stunning necklace from the Pandora Moments collection is hand-finished in sterling silver. The necklace features a flexible, textured chain and an infinity-detailed openable heart clasp. It’s the perfect gift to celebrate your unique love story, whether she’s dressing this piece up or wearing it with jeans and a tee.

[$165; pandora.net]

Get it

2. Pandora Moments Love Padlock Dangle Charm

For another excellent choice from the Pandora Moments collection, turn on the charm with this beautiful 14K rose gold-plated padlock. The piece is hand-finished with place enamel and features a cursive “Love” inscription. There’s a heart on the back of the padlock and engraving on the bottom that reads “Precious to me.” As a testament to your partner holding the key to your heart, the padlock cannot be opened.

[$100; pandora.net]

Get it

3. Pura Smart Home Fragrance Device Set

Post-pandemic, we’re still searching for ways to make our homes feel more like sanctuaries, and scent is one of the easiest enhancements. Instead of a candle, try Pura, a smart diffuser. Through the accompanying app, she can control scent intensity, scheduling, and even switch between aromas. It’s brilliant if you want to set the mood for a dinner party or date night at home. Gift bundles include the Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser ($45) plus various scents. If she likes florals, try the New York Botanical Garden Set ($105) with Beatrix, Orchid, Honeysuckle, and Gardenia fragrance pods. For a set that transitions from day to night, spring for the Pura Gift Set ($96) with Linens & Surf, Yuzu Citron, Simply Lavender, and Amber Oud. For standalone scents, we like Moodcast’s First Kiss ($12) or Capri Blue’s Paris ($13).

[from $69; trypura.com]

Get it

4. Ember Travel Mug²

If she can’t start the day without coffee or tea, this smart temperature-control travel mug will become her prized possession. She can tote the 12-ounce mug for a caffeine hit on the commute to work and it’ll stay piping hot by the time she reaches her desk (up to three hours). She can set it to her optimal drinking temperature between 120 and 145 degrees F. Plus, this model features a new touch display so she can quickly increase or decrease the temperature by tapping the “+” or “-” buttons. Choose from black or red.

[$200; ember.com]

Get it

5. Pandora Timeless Elevated Red Heart Ring

Classic design for a timeless love? No brainer. A heart-shaped, man-made red crystal is crowned by sparkling pavé framing, which extends along the front of the ring band. It’s an amorous gesture for Valentine’s Day. We recommend pairing it with the Red Heart Stud Earrings ($70) or another Pandora Timeless bauble.

[$85; pandora.net]

Get it

6. Flowjo Couples Bucket List

This Valentine’s Day and beyond, celebrate your personal love story with this card deck game of sorts. Within the box are 100 idea cards with mini challenges for couples to try new things, accomplish their dreams, and stay connected. Examples include “Watch the sunrise and sunset together…on the same day,” “Build a pillow fort,” and “Become a regular at your local pub, or bowling alley.” It’s a great way to keep the spark alive.

[$50; flowjo.co]

Get it

7. Pandora Timeless Sparkling Heart Halo Pendant Collier Necklace

Pair the ring with the Pandora Timeless Sparkling Heart Halo Pendant Collier Necklace. It has the same heart-shaped crystal, only it’s fixed to a sterling silver chain (bonus: it’s adjustable to two lengths so it works well with various necklines and style preferences). To finish the stunning piece, the pendant is set in a hand-finished basket with a row of pavé along its sides for more glamour.

[$95; pandora.net]

Get it

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!