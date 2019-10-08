Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If you’re like us, you probably have several different pairs of boots. And if you’re like us, you struggle to keep all those boots from spilling out onto the floor every time you open the closet door. Wouldn’t it be great to discover one pair of boots that can handle most anything? Every occasion, and every kind of weather? It would sure make life a lot simpler.

We think we may have found the ultimate multi-purpose boot: the Timberland White Ledge Mid. It’s waterproof. It’s good-looking. It’s extremely highly rated. And best of all, it’s on sale right now at Zappos for an astonishing 33 percent off. Normally priced at $115, you can get this fantastic all-purpose boot for just $77!

That’s for the dark brown version. If you want the tan Timberlands pictured at top, they’re still on sale. Normally $115, they’ll cost you $80. That’s 30 percent off—and still a great deal.

All-purpose Boots That Look Great & Feel Good

These all-purpose boots have well over 3k reviews at Zappos, and get a nearly perfect five-star rating. That’s not just because they look great—it’s because they flat-out perform. Not only are they rugged and durable, but they’re 100 percent waterproof. So you get complete protection from rain and water crossings.

Better till, the outdoor-inspired styling looks good no matter where you are. Yeah, they’re outdoor hiking boots. But if your hike takes to to the summit and over the hill, and you end up at a restaurant, you can feel confident in these all-purpose boots.

With premium full-grain leather uppers for comfort and durability, the seam-sealed waterproof construction keeps your feet dry in any weather. With a removable dual-density EVA footbed, padded collar, and gusseted tongue for comfort, the solid rubber outsole with multi-directional lugs provides sure-footed traction on any terrain. They feature metal hardware but they’re rust-proof, with speed lace hooks at top for secure lacing.

So clean out your closet. Donate all those old boots to charity. Pick up these Timberland White Ledge Mid Waterproof all-purpose boots at Zappos today. You’ll save at least 30 percent. And then lace ’em up and head out. No matter where you go, you’ll be looking good and feeling great in these all-purpose Timberlands.

