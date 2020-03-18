Books can be a difficult sell to your kids. On the one hand, the iPad exists. (That’s just an uphill battle that print is going to have to deal with forever.) On the other hand, there’s really nothing like cuddling up up on the couch, turning all electronics off and flipping though a good ol’ story with your kiddos.

It’s always so cool when kids get stoked to snuggle up next to you and gaze into pages of a colorful, magical world. And sometimes, that world can even be pretty darn entertaining for Mom and Dad, too.

But finding that perfect blend of “cute for the kids” and “cool for the folks” can be an elusive thing to come across.

That’s why my wife and I were so excited when we discovered “The Surfing Animals Alphabet Book” by Jonas Claesson to read to our little grommets.

You know the old saying, “Never judge a book by its cover?” Well, you might find yourself making an exception in this case (and I mean that in a very good way).

