Tis’ The Season To Be Sweet! Gift Your Loved Ones A Sweet Personalized Gift From M&M’S This Holiday Season

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holidays are right around the corner guys. It’s always an exciting time to get into the holiday season. There’s cheer in the air and the decorations make everything so warm and festive. In a year like 2020, we need all the good times and festivities we can handle. So bring on the holiday season.

There is never too bad a time to start getting into the spirit of the season. Especially when you see that decorations and holiday-themed gifts are going up at favorite outlets. When you see some great stocking stuffers and decorations available, you should grab hold of them.

Luckily for you guys, there’s an amazing brand that is now offering some truly amazing & unique holiday items for the season. Items that you can go online and pick up right now. No need to wait until Thanksgiving to come and go before you get ready. All you need to do is head on over to MMS.com for some holiday cheer.

That’s right folks. M&M’S is here to help the world embrace the holiday season with a ton of great holiday-themed items. Obviously, there will be the requisite chocolate goodies that M&M’S is well known and loved for. You can’t have a holiday without some M&M’S in your life.

You’re not just gonna be able to get some M&M’S in holiday-themed boxes though. You will also be able to pick up some personalized M&M’S in a variety of different packaging options, perfect for everyone on your list this holiday. Because getting some wonderful candy from M&M’S is great. It’s even better with a unique touch meant for each intended gift recipient.

How personalized are we talking about here? Well, there are a handful of options you can choose from when making your personalized order. For starters, you have to pick the right gift box you want to send out. And there are a ton of them with great designs that fit in perfectly with any holiday celebration.

Once you have the right gift box ready, you will start to see the other customization options you have. First off, you can actually choose which colors of M&M’S you want to give. You can choose up to 3 colors, offering you the ability to pick the kinda colors you know your loved one will appreciate.

After the colors are picked, the personalization options get really fun. Because you can actually choose what comes printed on your M&M’S. Instead of just plain M&M’S, you can add a bunch of options from custom messages, to unique clip-art designs, to uploading a personal photo. What’s more personal than that? It’s pretty impressive.

There are a bunch of options to customize the look of the candy. For one, you can actually add customized messages onto the candy. Such as “Happy Holidays” or “From Our Family To Yours”, or whatever your heart desires! You can add up to four 9 character messages. Have a little fun with it and make a message that can be puzzled together from 3 different options.

But that’s not all you can do with the candy. MMS.com offers pre-designed clip-art options available for you to choose from. Picture categories include holiday-themed options like a Christmas tree or a menorah. You have a whole slew of options to choose from. Some of the most impressive are the sports options.

Within these clip-art options, you can actually choose official MLB and NFL logos, available for every team. If you have a loved one who is a big fan of those sports, they’ll be really happy with candy with their favorite team logo on it. Go for a nice combo of The New York Yankees and The New York Giants.

But that isn’t all you can do with the candy. If you want to get even more specific and personal for your loved one, you can upload a picture to be imprinted on the candy shell. That’s right. Any non-copyrighted image of 1 or 2 faces to add a special touch to any candy gift bag you gift to them.

That is a whole lot of personalized options you can choose from. It adds a much greater personal touch to the gift. You don’t even have to choose just one of those options. You can pick and choose from a message and a clip-art image and an uploaded image. It’ll be a whole bag of candy tailor-made to each specific person.

Now, all of that is great. It makes for a wonderful little gift this holiday. Either in the run-up to the holiday or on the holiday itself. The boxes they come in will act like a good little decoration to prop up in the home. But that isn’t all M&M’S is bringing to the table this holiday.

Right now, you can pick up a whole bunch of cool gifts to give out this holiday with an M&M’S aesthetic to them. Apparel, accessories, ornaments and all sorts of stuff that will work wonderfully this holiday. All of which can be found on their site now and throughout the holiday season.

To give you guys a great sense of the unique personalized gifts, apparel, accessories and more that M&M’S has available this holiday season, we have wrangled 11 of our favorite items we’ve discovered through their curated Holiday Gift Guide. Below you will see some of those gift boxes you can pick up with personalized M&M’S. You’ll also see a good selection of gifts/stocking stuffers to pick up for the holiday.

Even better is that you can save some money if you act now. From 11/8 to 11/14, you can save 20% on traditional M&M’S with discount code HOLIDAYMMS20. You’ll also be able to get free shipping with orders over $49 after a discount and is good anywhere in the US except for Hawaii and Alaska.

If you want some great gifts of a wide variety for this holiday season, M&M’S has you covered. So check out these gifts below and make the right choices for your loved ones. And get yourself a little treat too. You deserve it. Tis’ the season to be sweet!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!