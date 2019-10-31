Red Paddle Co. Deck Bag

Red Paddle Co.’s Deck Bag is a well-thought, super functional accessory. So much so, that, though it is designed to lash to the front on an SUP — with its own tensioning lines that clip to four points if you don’t already have bungees — it has quickly turned into my go-to day-bag or streamlined deck bag for any paddling outing. Off the water it totes easy with a back handle and the tensioning lines functioning as backup backpack straps in a pinch. And on the water the YKK Aquaseal zipper slides open and close with ease, making it perfect to toss in electronics or swallow dry layers with a sizable 22 liters of space and huge opening. The outside of the bag (a tough, welded TPU material) also has dual side sleeves for water bottles, plus a zippered pocket for other extras, with a bungee system and MOLLE-like webbing attachments that open up a ton of additional rigging options. — DS

BUY NOW FOR $199

—

The Best Weather-tough Wheelie Travel Bags

—

Tent Reviews: Six Shelters for Paddlers

— High-performance Gear for

Wilderness Rafting Adventures in the Desert

and in the Mountains

—

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!