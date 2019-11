14″ Wheeled Compact Duffel GET IT!

Need to bring a quick change of clothes to work with you? Taking a little overnight trip where you need a little more stuff than can fit in a tiny overnight bag? Pick this guy up. It’s incredibly easy and convenient to use with those wheels. No need to strain your arms any longer.

Get It: Pick up the 14″ Wheeled Compact Duffel ($297; was $495) at Century 21

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!