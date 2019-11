Grey Gen 4 Hanging Travel Kit GET IT!

Quick overnight stay? This little guy will work. It can also help to bring along on longer trips to as it will fit quite easily into a larger bag. Pretty perfect to have for your grooming and cleaning products.

Get It: Pick up the Grey Gen 4 Hanging Travel Kit ($80; was $135) at Century 21

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!