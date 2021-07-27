As the 2021 (née, 2020) Tokyo Summer Olympic Games finally get off to a subdued, pandemic-tempered start, all eyes will be on the elite athletes, and the cool outfits and gear they employ in their pursuit of gold. Though the Olympics originally were contested in Greece with the participants competing in the nude, the modern incarnation uses lots of equipment—shirts, shoes, shorts, gloves, swimsuits, helmets, you name it—to help Olympians perform their best. And guess what? You can get your hands on the very same Tokyo Summer Olympics gear.

We ran down some of the coolest bits of equipment the athletes will be using at the Games so you can reap the performance benefits. Here’s the innovative tools, apparel, and accessories the world’s best athletes use to gain milliseconds on their competition. Use it to torch your own goals.

Tokyo Summer Olympics Gear You Can Buy Right Now

1. Black Diamond Airnet

Developed with Czech phenom Adam Ondra, one of climbing’s top medal contenders, the Airnet belt is a thin chain of Dynex fiber wrapped in mesh, so the exceptionally light, soft, and breathable construction spreads the load across the entire harness, reducing pinch points.

