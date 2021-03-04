Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Slowly but surely we are getting to the outdoor season. Spring will bring with it sunshine and warmth. No more hiding out in the house during the day. We can trek out into the great majesty of mother nature for some fresh air. There’s nothing like hitting the trails and taking a hike or camping for the night.

But when you head on outside, you need to have the proper gear with you. Not just some good clothes. But you may come upon some challenges that need a good strong knife. You might need to cut some wood for a fire or clear a path. And if that’s the case, then you should prepare by shopping at Toor Knives.

Toor Knives makes some of the best knives in the world. They are truly a sight to behold. And right now, a new line has launched that brings some of the best work Toor Knives has done to the market. That new line is The Black Collection. This line was designed by Navy Seals to give you the most trustworthy knife possible.

With the craft on display from the minds of Nacy Seals, The Black Collection is hard to beat. So much so that we just had to get the word out to your guys. So check out the line of knives that are so strong and efficient that they come with a guarantee for life. What you see below is sure to impress.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!