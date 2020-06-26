Toor Knives’ New Outdoor Collection Is a True Tour de Force

The Field 1.0 GET IT!

When you go out into the woods, you need to have a knife on you to handle things like chopping brush or making a feast by the fire. Which is why you want a knife that can handle those activities with ease. You don’t want this thing falling apart in your hands. Nor do you want it to have a dull blade and a design that makes it difficult to cut stuff up. You will have no such issues with The Field 1.0. It has a handle that can keep itself in your hand in rainy situations. And the way that blade is made, it isn’t just better for cutting. But the life of a sharpening will last a whole lot longer than other knives of a similar ilk. So if you’re going out in the woods, make sure this blade is in your possession.

Get It: Pick up The Field 1.0 ($425) at Toor Knives

