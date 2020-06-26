Toor Knives’ New Outdoor Collection Is a True Tour de Force

The Field 2.0 GET IT!

For a blade that you are going to use a whole bunch, this is the one for you. Toor Knives refers to this one as its workhorse and for a good reason. Its small size is not indicative of its durability. If anything, it just makes this knife even more convenient for you. You can bring it around with you at all times without it weighing you down or getting in the way. And when you need it, it will deliver in such a big way. So if you want a knife that is a godsend in the woods and at home, then you should add The Field 2.0 to your life.

Get It: Pick up The Field 2.0 ($385) at Toor Knives

