Touch Of Modern Has A Charging Lamp For Your Holiday Gifting Needs

Looking for a good holiday gift can be a little difficult. At the end of the day, you just need to get something that is incredibly useful. And if it can do more than one useful thing in one tiny package, all the better. A gift like that exists over at Touch of Modern and it is the Tree Of Light Charging Lamp.

Every home can use a lamp or two in it. If you like to lay back and read, a nice lamp near the bed or the sofa can be incredibly helpful. And it just helps out when the sun sets and a lamp can make navigating the home a lot easier. Not to mention with the right design, it can add to the aesthetic of any room. The Tree Of Light Charging Lamp is a pretty good looking lamp.

The design of the Tree Of Light Charging Lamp is very modern and very pleasing to the eye. That little tree design where the top of the branches connects into a wooden lampshade is a nice aesthetic design that can fit into many different decors. The tree itself is made out of silver resin. And the base is where you can get a good charge out of your phone.

It isn’t surprising that the Tree Of Light Charging Lamp is useful as a lamp. The LED lighting is easy on the eyes, doesn’t run up the electric bill, and lasts up to thirty thousand years. It has a sleep setting to shut itself off after thirty minutes and it has a sliding scale to adjust the brightness. But what makes this lamp really useful is that it can charge your phone. Wirelessly or otherwise.

When you are deciding to pick up this lamp, you can choose what model you want. If you have an Android or an iPhone, there’s a model for you. And if your phone can be charged wirelessly, all you have to do is place the phone on the base of the Tree Of Light Charging Lamp to get a quick charge.

Not only can the Tree Of Light Charging Lamp charge your phone, but it can also pair up to it via Bluetooth to play audio through the lamp. So in one small package, you get a great lamp and a wireless charger and a Bluetooth speaker. For this great sales price at Touch Of Modern, you can’t do much better than this. While the time is still right, make someone in your life’s holiday very bright.

Tree Of Light Charging Lamp ($125; was $169)

