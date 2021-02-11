A post-grunge breed of long-sleeve adventure shirts integrates features that give you the warm fuzzies without sacrificing style. Want to gear up for a hike, then grab beers after with friends? Try these technical flannels.

They boast all the rugged features you want from outdoor staples, like added polyester for durability and utility pockets to stash your gear. Plus, there are creature comforts you’ve come to love from your favorite leisurewear.

Tough, Warm Technical Flannels That Don’t Sacrifice Style

1. Mountain Hardwear Tutka Shirt Jacket

The Tutka Shirt Jacket’s heavier outer layer—woven with polyester for durability and Elastane for stretch—disguises a comfy brushed-cotton twill for flannel feels.

[$145; mountainhardwear.com]

2. California Cowboy High Sierra Shirt

Though lined with throwback thermal, the soft High Sierra Shirt features modern utilities, including a zippered dry pocket for your phone, and—yes!—a bonus beer pocket.

[$148; shop.californiacowboy.com]

3. Howler Brothers Quintana Quilted Flannel

The Quintana Quilted Flannel’s nearly equal-parts cotton-polyester build feels familiar, with added durability (plus slightly padded shoulders) that basic western flannels lack.

[$99; howlerbros.com]

4. Helly Hansen Lifaloft Insulated Flannel

This lightweight Lifaloft Insulated Flannelshacket conceals a scant 80 grams of next-gen, low-bulk PrimaLoft insulation. The smooth interior eases slipping it over layers.

[$190; hellyhansen.com]

5. Simms Black Ford Flannel

Designed for sun protection over warmth, the Black’s Ford Flannel’s stretchy yoke moves well for scrambling outdoors. The polyester-brushed face adds softness while wicking.

[$90; simmsfishing.com]

