The specs for the new 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro have been revealed, and while the truck isn’t a substantial redesign from last year’s model, the trail-ready midsize pickup is getting a few key upgrades (and a flashy new color) that’ll make it even more capable off the pavement. The TRD Pro is the top-of-the-line Tacoma for off-road performance, and if you’re looking for a pickup that can tackle gnarly trails straight out of the showroom, the 2022 model is a safe bet.

First, the basics. Like previous models, the 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro comes standard as a four-door Double Cab. It’s powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine making 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque, and it’s available with either a six-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission. Even in 2022, you can still row your own gears in a new 4×4 pickup—that’s a big win for enthusiasts.

Although the cab layout and drivetrain remain the same, Toyota added some notable mechanical upgrades to the newest Tacoma TRD Pro, and they’re aimed squarely at off-roaders. The 2022 Tacoma features a lifted suspension: 1.5 inches at the front and 0.5 inches at the rear, compared with the 2021 model. It also comes with re-engineered upper control arms that allow the truck’s internal bypass shock absorbers to make the most of the increased travel.

With the tweaked suspension, the truck posts a 36.4-degree approach angle, a 24.7-degree departure angle, and a 26.6-degree breakover angle, which are all significant improvements over the 2021 version of the TRD Pro. That means it’ll be able to climb over taller obstacles without scraping or damaging parts on the underbody.

The truck will also wear new blacked-out, TRD Pro-exclusive wheels with red “TRD” center caps, and they’ll come wrapped in new Goodyear Territory all-terrain tires. According to Toyota, the new wheels widen the truck’s track width, which should offer a little extra stability when navigating off-camber trails.

And what about that eye-catching (or eye-searing, depending on who you ask) color? That’s Electric Lime Metallic, a new shade Toyota has unveiled for 2022, and it’s available exclusively on the TRD Pro. If you’re looking for something a little more understated, you can also option your truck with Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, and Midnight Black Metallic paint. Toyota also reshuffled some badges and added a stamped “TRD Pro” logo along the rear quarter panel in place of the painted decal on last year’s model.

Toyota hasn’t released details on pricing, but Car & Driver estimates the truck will retail for about $45,500. You can check out the full list of specs here.

