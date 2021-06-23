The hype around the 2022 Toyota Tundra is real. Toyota‘s venerable full-size truck hasn’t had a serious overhaul in years, but this upcoming model promises big changes, including new engine options and (now that the automaker has revealed an official photo) a major styling refresh, too. Here’s what we know so far.

The Tundra is due for an overhaul; its last major update came over a decade ago. Toyota has been keeping most of the details under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation about what the 2022 model will bring. Leaked photos recently made the rounds on the Internet, which led to the automaker finally sharing an official photo of the truck in its TRD Pro spec:

The photo shows a restyled front end with an aggressive, blacked-out grille and multiple integrated light bars, along with black TRD Pro wheels and subtle red accents. Buyers can expect big changes under the hood as well, according to Car & Driver. For years, the Tundra has been powered by a 381-horsepower V8 engine, but the 2022 model will likely drop the V8 in favor of a new twin-turbo V6 that makes over 400 horsepower. Based on a recent under-the-hood shot Toyota released, some speculate a hybrid powertrain could also be available in 2022. The “Max” in the logo has a blue outline, a styling cue that Toyota generally reserves for its hybrid vehicles:

Suspension upgrades are another likely upgrade on the 2022 model. The current Tundra utilizes leaf springs in the rear, but Car & Driver speculates the new truck could level up to more refined coil springs, air springs, or possibly even an independent setup out back. The six-lug wheels seen in the photo above also might hint at increased payload and towing capacity, according to Gear Patrol (the current Tundra has five-lug wheels).

The most recent gift from Toyota? A teaser view of the new Tundra’s interior, showing a razor-thin slice of the truck’s infotainment screen, the rear-view mirror, and the kind of inspiring backcountry vista that makes people want to buy a full-size pickup in the first place.

Other than that, we don’t have many details on what the interior of the truck will look like, or how much this new rig will cost. We’ll update this post with more info as it’s released.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!