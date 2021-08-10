Track Your Weight Loss Progress With This Etekcity Scale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In our minds, every home needs a good body scale inside of it. Placed in the bathroom, you can keep track of your weight gains/losses even if you aren’t hyped focused on a workout routine. And you can do a whole lot worse than picking up this Etekcity Scale for your home.

Right off the bat, you can’t go wrong picking up this Etekcity Scale because the price is just right. There are plenty of scales that come in at a higher price that is just as effective and accurate as this one. And it’s even more affordable now thanks to the pricing over at Amazon.

But it’s the usefulness of the Etekcity Scale that makes it so alluring. The accuracy of the readings is hard to argue with. Not just in terms of weight. But in terms of the other readings it delivers, like BMI and water weight and muscle mass amongst so many other different body stats.

Having all these numbers in tow makes tracking your physical fitness all the easier. Because weight isn’t the only indicator of your body’s health. And since this connects to an app on your phone, it is easy to store all the data to make tracking each of these numbers easier on you. And from there, you can see how you are progressing.

There’s no real reason to not have this Etekcity Scale in your life other than you already own one. But being able to track 13 body composition numbers right on your phone with pinpoint accuracy at this price is hard to pass up. So if you don’t have one, make the right move and pick one up right now.

